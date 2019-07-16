Rip Torn Almost Played the Jack Nicholson Role (But Then Dennis Hopper Pulled a Knife)

A Wild Ride to a Role: Easy Rider was one of the films that set Jack Nicholson on the road to Hollywood stardom—but if things went according to plan, Nicholson may not have even been in the film. Actor Rip Torn was originally looked at for the role of lawyer George Hanson, meeting with both director Dennis Hopper and actor Peter Fonda. According to the Los Angeles Times Hopper made Torn angry by describing people he met in pre-production of the film “rednecks” (Torn is from Texas originally) and the two got in an argument. Because of that argument, Torn pulled out of the film and Nicholson was cast. But that actually wasn’t the end of the dispute between the two—it finished off decades later. Torn’s recent obituary in the New York Times spelled out what happened way later:

“Dennis Hopper told a story on The Tonight Show in 1994 about how Mr. Torn had pulled a knife on him during an argument in the 1960s. The way Mr. Torn remembered it, Mr. Hopper had pulled a knife on him, not the other way around, so he sued for defamation. He won.”