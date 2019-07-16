The Actors Used Real Drugs in Some of the Scenes

Real Drugs? There’s a lot of drug use throughout Easy Rider and some of it was actually real. In an interview with Extra TV in 2009, Peter Fonda spoke about the drug use while making the film. Fonda said that the actors use “real pot” in a lot of the scenes that depicted marijuana use, but stuff involving the harder drugs like LSD and cocaine were faked: “We did not take LSD, no matter what the rumors say,” Fonda said. “You can’t make a movie when you’re ripped like that.” As for the fake cocaine, for which they used a sugar substitute? “Man that stuff burned,” Fonda said.