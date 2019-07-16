The Basics

The Director: Dennis Hopper directed the film—his first as director—and won the Cannes Film Festival Award for “Best First Work”

The Cast: Jack Nicholson, Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Karen Black, Bridget Fonda as a child, Warren Finnerty

The Box Office: $60 million on a budget of around $400,000.

Original Release Date: July 14, 1969

Awards History: Jack Nicholson was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, the first of his eventual 12 noninations. Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper & Terry Southern were nominated for Best Original Screenplay. Legacy: In 1998, the film was added to the United States National Film Registry, which adds films for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”