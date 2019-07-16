The Movie Had a Small, Tight-Knit Crew—And Some Heavy Equipment

Crew Work: Cinematographer László Kovács spoke with Movie Maker in an interview about the crew and some of the challenges they faced while making the film:

“We had a 12-person crew, including my gaffer, Richmond Aguilar,” Kovács said in the interview. “We all knew each other from Hell’s Angels, Savage Seven and other biker films. We had two five-ton trucks. One of them carried the bikes and the other hauled our equipment, including some new portable halogen lights, Mickey and Minnie Moles, from Mole-Richardson. They were especially handy for the campfire scenes. The truck also pulled a 750-amp generator. Most of the cast and crew rode in a motorhome. We couldn’t afford to rent a camera car, because it cost around $200 a day. I took a 1968 Chevy Impala convertible on a test drive. It was sturdy and seemed to glide over the bumps. It was too expensive to rent, so I suggested buying it and selling it as a used car at the end. When we were shooting, we had the top down and put a half sheet of 4×4 plywood in the pen space. On the board we mounted an Arriflex camera with a zoom lens on a high hat, and used a sandbag to hold everything in place. That’s how we shot all of the traveling motorcycle shots. We had hand signals to indicate two-shots and singles.”