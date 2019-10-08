Edward Norton Talks With Jimmy Fallon About the Time He Really Punched Brad Pitt in ‘Fight Club’

Edward Norton really got into character while working on Fight Club. The movie is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and Norton spoke about making the film while sitting down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Norton was there to discuss his new film, the detective-noir movie Motherless Brooklyn, but before getting into that, Fallon brought up Fight Club. The host pulled out some old pictures of Norton working on the film with Brad Pitt and director David Fincher, including some shots of the first fight scene Norton had with Pitt.

“It’s the first punch of the movie, and I hit him in the ear,” Norton said. “[David] Fincher came up to me and said ‘hit him’, connect with him somewhere. And I hit him in the ear, and [Brad] says in the film, he goes: ‘Ow! Why the ear?!?’…That was real.”

After reminiscing about Fight Club, Fallon spoke with Norton about Motherless Brooklyn, which Norton produced, wrote, directed and starred in. The film takes place in 1950s NYC and features Norton as a private detective who suffers from Tourette Syndrome and unravels a major conspiracy involving his boss (Bruce Willis) and a ruthless power broker (Alec Baldwin).

Here’s a look at the trailer:

Motherless Brooklyn, starring Norton, Willem Dafoe, Bobby Cannavale, Michael K. Williams, Leslie Mann, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Fisher Stevens, will hit theaters on November 1.