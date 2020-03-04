Emily Blunt Is on the Run in First ‘Quiet Place 2’ Clip

Emily Blunt is on the run in the first released clip from A Quiet Place 2. The sequel is expected to scare up some strong box office numbers after the first film made over $300 million worldwide on just a $21 million budget. John Krasinski directed the first film and is back behind the camera to direct his wife again for the sequel.

Note: Some light *spoilers* ahead

In the new Quiet Place 2 clip, Blunt’s Evelyn Abbott leads her family through an open fence, but when she accidentally sets off a trap, they’re forced to run. What the family doesn’t know is that there’s more than just the alien monsters lurking in the larger world—a sniper target focuses on the group before the clip finishes off.

Here’s a look at the clip:

One of the main themes of the sequel appears to be that the humans left in this world might be as dangerous as the monsters themselves. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou have joined the cast as new characters and it’s unclear if they will be allies or enemies to the Abbott family in the second installment.

A Quiet Place Part II will be released on March 20, 2020.

