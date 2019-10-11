



Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt have a major adventure ahead. The duo are starring in Disney’s Jungle Cruise next summer, and the first trailer for the film has been released, giving an action-packed look at the comedic adventure.

The film, which is based on the classic Disney World ride of the same name, follows Blunt’s scientist Lily Houghton as she searches for a magical Tree of Life that might have special healing powers. Lily enlists The Rock’s riverboat captain named Frank to take her into the jungle and find it—all while battling against wild animals, rival scientists, and the jungle itself.

Johnson gets to show off some of his usual fight moves in the comedic trailer, but the highlight moment comes when Blunt’s character gets to punch The Rock in the face. Along with Johnson and Blunt, the film stars Jack Whitehall, Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Here's a look at the trailer:

Jungle Cruise will be released on July 24, 2020.