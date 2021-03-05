Enjoy Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey With A Trial To Audible

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There is so much content out there these days. It’s been a godsend during a pandemic that keeps us inside most of the time. We need to entertain ourselves someway. But it can be hard to pick something out of the neverending supply of options we got. But when something stands apart from the fray, the choice is easy. And that choice is easy with the new book Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey.

McConaughey is one of our most iconic and idiosyncratic personalities. There has truly never been anyone like him before. And you can get to know a little more about him with this new book. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey is not just any old book. It’s not like he decided to craft some wannabe great American novel. No, his aim was to craft a memorable memoir that invites you in to get to know the man.

When you start a trial to Audible on Amazon, you can pick up Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey for free. Which means you will get to enjoy this new tome the way it was truly meant to be enjoyed. And that is by listening to it straight from the man’s mouth himself. McConaughey narrates this audible version of the book to truly bring his words and his memories to life.

You can pick up Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey right now for no money at all. You just need to sign up for a trial to Audible and you can then get this for free. And we would highly suggest that you do so. There is nothing like hearing the sweet Texas poetry that rings forth from the mouth of one of our most unique celebrities going today. Check it out and let the majesty of his words wash over you.

