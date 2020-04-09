Enjoy The Original Batman Movies During The Lockdown In Stunning 4K

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With this lockdown still going strong, there’s a lot of movie watching going on. There’s a lot of streaming options out there to do so. But streaming isn’t flawless. Many streaming apps don’t have the densest catalog of older movies. Like, pre-2000 movies can be hard to find. But with all this time, you might want some variety. You might want to look back on older movies. Especially movies you grew up with. And for many, the Batman movies were foundational movies.

The world may be filled to the brim with movies based on comic book characters, but that wasn’t only the case. For the most part, the minuscule output was not good. But that isn’t the case when it comes to the Batman movies. In 1989, Batman exploded onto the scene and owned pop culture. Without that movie, cinema itself would be very different.

With this box set, you can get the first 4 Batman movies in stunning 4K. That means you get the truly iconic and legendary Tim Burton movies, Batman and Batman Returns. You’ll also get the lesser but ironically enjoyable Joel Schumacher entries, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. Quality may vary in this series, with the last two almost killing the comic book movie in its infancy. But with this set, there’s one consistent quality. Stunning visuals.

Each of the Batman movies are some of the most visually lavish movies in blockbuster cinema. From Burton’s gothically German-inspired aesthetic to the neon-drenched insanity of Schumacher’s movies, these are a blast of eye candy. They’ve been on every home video format, but they’ve never looked as good as they could. But with these 4K transfers, they finally have a release that is true to their looks. You have never seen these look better.

If you wanna enjoy your time binging media during this pandemic, you might as well go back in time and enjoy them in the best quality possible. For a lot of guys, Batman has been apart of their lives since they were kids. So go back to these movies that helped formulate your tastes and helped shape pop culture as we know it today. From the movies themselves to tons of special features showing off how these were made, you won’t regret buying this set at this sales price.

