The arc of impeachment is long, but it bends toward a fiery resolution. That road is what we’re on now with President Donald Trump, but between the Watergate scandal with President Richard Nixon and the Monica Lewinsky case with President Bill Clinton, Americans are no strangers to impeachment. Based on the podcast of the same name, the six-episode Epix docuseries Slow Burn decodes Watergate through stories of the characters most involved. (Any resemblance to current scandals is purely coincidental.)

The original podcast was produced by Slate and hosted by Leon Neyfakh—Neyfakh is also executive-producing and narrating the Epix series. The first season of Neyfakh’s podcast premiered in 2017 and focused on the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of Nixon. It unearthed obscure characters and odd detours that ultimately led to the collapse of his administration.

A second season focused on Clinton’s impeachment, but Epix has not announced any plans to produce a second season at this time, though Clinton may feature in the show’s debut season. The podcast won multiple awards, and both seasons appeared on end-of-year lists of the best podcasts. A third season, focusing on the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, premiered in October, hosted by Joel Anderson.

The docuseries premieres in mid-February on Epix.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!