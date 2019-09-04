Etgar Keret doesn’t avoid a punch line. The fiction writer and This American Life regular tackles Big Important Subjects in his work—death, family, war, etc.—but he does so in a way that’s not, well, a bummer. The characters that populate his latest, quick-reading collection, Fly Already, include a circus-cage cleaner, a cafeteria worker, and an angel left to tend heaven after God dies. By embracing the comic and the absurd, Keret achieves something rare among modern short-story writers: He’s actually worth reading.
Entertainment
Etgar Keret’s ‘Fly Already’ Is a Hilarious, Absurd Collection of Short Stories
More from Entertainment
-
‘Jack Ryan’ Season 2: John Krasinski Reveals New Details and the Release Date
-
A ‘Tomb Raider’ Sequel Starring Alicia Vikander Confirmed for 2021
-
First Look at Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Brie Larson in ‘Just Mercy’ Trailer
-
Ken Burns on His New Doc and the Long, Complicated History of Country Music
-
'Bad Boys For Life' Trailer: Here’s the First Action-Packed Look at ‘Bad Boys 3’
-
Brad Pitt Battles Space Pirates on the Moon in the New ‘Ad Astra’ Trailer
-
Pixies Frontman Black Francis on Appreciating Kafka, Streaming Stravinsky, and His Favorite Travel Spot
-
Dwayne Johnson and More Show Support for Kevin Hart After Car Accident