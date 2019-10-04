Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren are getting into the TV business. The two are collaborating on a new action TV series titled The International, and CBS has given the show a “put pilot” order, with Stallone set to direct it, according to Variety.

The one-hour drama stars Lundgren as Anders Soto, who serves as an undercover operative from the Department of Safety and Security at the United Nations. Soto is called in to solve complex problems and incidents around the world with “asymmetrical solutions.” Soto is trained as a one-man covert black-ops team and plays the part of both “negotiator and international spy.”

While the show only has a “put pilot” order and not a full series greenlight, in Hollywood terms, the show is basically a lock to get picked up. A “put pilot” means that the network (CBS) has agreed to air the show, and if they decide for whatever reason to not air the pilot, they’ll have to pay the studio. So, basically, a put pilot usually means the pilot will get picked up.

This project will be the first time that Stallone has directed for television. Stallone is also set to be an executive producer on the series, while Ken Sanzel (Blue Bloods) will also serve as writer and executive producer.

Both Lundgren and Stallone have been keeping busy recently. Lundgren starred as King Nereus in Aquaman alongside Jason Momoa, and reprised his role as Ivan Drago in Creed II, starring alongside his friend Stallone. Stallone just starred in Rambo: Last Blood, and he’s currently developing a new Rocky sequel, as well as a potential Rocky prequel series for TV.

The International doesn’t yet have a release date.