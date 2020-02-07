Ewan McGregor is ready to go bad. The Doctor Sleep star is set to go head-to-head with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn as gangster Roman Sionis, a.k.a Black Mask, in the new DC Comic movie Birds of Prey.

In the film, McGregor’s Black Mask teams up with Chris Messina’s Victor Zsasz to take on the titular “birds,” including Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress and Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary.

As McGregor told Men’s Journal in his November 2019 cover story, he had a blast playing the character, calling him “an absolute narcissist” and someone who “wants nothing more than to be the center of attention.”

“He’s an incredible villain because he’s so likable and he’s so seducing,” said co-star Messina. “You’re like, I like him, he’s cute, it’s fun being in his world. And then he’ll bite your leg off. He has these incredible turns of violence, this ferocious quality. There are a couple of moments in the movie where he rages that he really went there, and you could hear a pin drop. Then he would turn on a dime and then go back to the charm of the character.”

While McGregor had a blast on Birds of Prey, he has another major project coming up next year when he reprises his role as the iconic Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new Disney+ series. While production on the series was delayed recently, McGregor spoke about it on the Birds of Prey red carpet and said the force is still strong with the show.

“I think we start shooting early next year as opposed to summer this year,” McGregor said. “I think the scripts are great. They’re in really good shape. They want them to be better. I didn’t realize until we got here tonight and everybody is going, ‘Oh, my god!’ But it’s not really as dramatic as it might seem.”

Birds of Prey is now out in theaters.

