Marvel hero Chris Hemsworth is putting down Thor’s hammer to take on a new mission. Hemsworth will star in the Netflix action film Extraction, teaming with director Sam Hargrave, a former stuntman who’s worked with Hemsworth on Marvel films like Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Ragnarok.

The film follows Hemsworth’s character Tyler Rake, an elite black-market mercenary who takes up a mission to save the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Naturally, things get complicated along the way and Rake has to fight his way out of danger while also protecting his target from rival criminals to bring him to safety. The film also stars fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor David Harbour, who will make his debut in Black Widow as the Red Guardian, basically the Soviet version of Captain America.

Netflix and USA Today debuted the first look at the film, showing Hemsworth in action. Here’s a look:

Chris Hemsworth plays a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the most deadly mission of his career. Get your first look at Extraction (via @usatodaylife) premiering April 24 pic.twitter.com/s2G8XiYcBD — Netflix US (@netflix) February 18, 2020

Hemsworth said that being a father himself helped him get into character, as the mission “awakens something within [Rake] that he’s buried and pushed aside for many years after the tragic loss of his own son,” Hemsworth told USA Today. “He’s come to terms with the fact that his number could be up any second. The innocence and purity from this young kid reminds him that there’s still more to do on Earth before he departs.”

The production was filmed primarily in India and Thailand and is the feature directorial debut for Hargrave, who knows his way around big stunts. Along with Avengers: Endgame and Thor 3, Hargrave has worked on movies like Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and The Wolverine, and also served as Chris Evans’ main stunt double on the Avengers and Captain America series of films.

“You’ve got a guy who has a dark past and has done some very violent things as a way to make a living,” Hargrave said. “The interesting thing about (Hemsworth’s) character isn’t his physical bravery but his emotional cowardice.”

Extraction will start streaming on Netflix on April 24.

