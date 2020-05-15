Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Father’s Day is right around the corner. You have plenty of time to get Dad something, but there is nothing wrong with getting something early to get it out of the way. And when you see the current pre-order price on this box set of your Dad’s favorite movies, you will be done shopping for Father’s Day real early.

There’s a good chance that the pandemic and lockdown is going to be going strong when Father’s Day hits. So a gift that Dad can enjoy from the comfort of his home is a good bet right now. Not clothes or something. The Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Box Set will give them plenty of entertainment.

When you look at the movies that are found in the Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Box Set, the breadth of the movies is pretty wide. This release is all about Columbia celebrating its storied history by packaging some of its classics.

All the movies here are going to be big favorites for Dad. Mr. Smith Goes To Washington, Lawrence of Arabia, Dr. Strangelove, Gandhi, A League Of Their Own, and Jerry Maguire. Dads of all ages have made these perennial favorites and they will love having them in the house whenever they want.

Streaming is great, but there is a lack of older movies that can be found on those services. So having a good collection of them can make the time stuck inside go a lot smoother. No need to worry about the strength of the WiFi affecting the look of the movie.

The picture quality of these movies isn’t base level high definition. All these movies in the Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Box Set are in crystal clear 4K quality. These movies will have never sounded better or looked better. That’s a pretty great gift for Dad.

If you act right now, you can get this amazing Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Box Set for a steal. But you need to act now. This price isn’t going to last forever. So act now and make sure you get this wonderful collection of movies for your Dad in time for Father’s Day.

