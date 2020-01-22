Sure, we might be coming up on the shortest month of the year, but there’s still plenty of time to stream some new movies and TV shows you’ve been looking to catch up on. Read on for our full February 2020 streaming guide.

With the 92nd Oscars hitting this month, it’s a perfect time to dig in and find some great past nominees and winners to watch across Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, including movies like American Beauty, Jerry Maguire, Almost Famous, Wall Street, Lincoln, and District 9. Plus, with the Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves coming in 2021, it’s a perfect time to revisit the Matrix series, as all three movies—The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions—are leaving Netflix on February 29.

Another movie to keep an eye on is Good Time (Netflix on February 11), which is the project the Safdie Brothers made before Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler. This one is just as wild of a ride and shows a different side of new Batman star Robert Pattinson, much in the same way Sandler gives a new type of performance in Gems.

Netflix has some big new shows coming back for new seasons, including Narcos: Mexico Season 2 and Altered Carbon Season 2, with Anthony Mackie taking over for former Men’s Journal cover star Joel Kinnaman as the main character, while Hulu has the TV reboot of High Fidelity starring The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz hitting the streamer. Amazon also has an anticipated new show on the way with Hunters, a Jordan Peele-produced period thriller that follows a group of Nazi hunters in the 1970s starring Al Pacino.

Below, take a look at everything new you can watch on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video in February 2020.

Netflix

Here’s a video look at all the new titles to catch on Netflix this month:

Avail. 2/1/20

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Avail. 2/3/20

Sordo — NETFLIX FILM

Team Kaylie: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 2/4/20

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/5/20

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 2/6/20

Cagaster of an Insect Cage — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 2/7/20

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Horse Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Locke & Key

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Avail. 2/8/20

The Coldest Game

Avail. 2/9/20

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Polaroid

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Avail. 2/11/20

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 2/12/20

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/13/20

Dragon Quest Your Story — NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Blind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/14/20

Cable Girls: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Isi & Ossi — NETFLIX FILM

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 2/15/20

Starship Troopers

Avail. 2/19/20

Chef Show: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/21/20

A Haunted House

Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 2/22/20

Girl On The Third Floor

Avail. 2/23/20

Full Count

Avail. 2/25/20

Every Time I Die

Avail. 2/26/20

I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/27/20

Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 2/28/20

All The Bright Places — NETFLIX FILM

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Avail. 2/29/20

Jerry Maguire

LAST CALL

Leaving 2/11/20

Clouds of Sils Maria

Leaving 2/14/20

District 9

Leaving 2/15/20

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Leaving 2/18/20

The 2000s: Season 1

Leaving 2/19/20

Charlotte’s Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

Leaving 2/20/20

Lincoln

Leaving 2/21/20

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving 2/26/20

Our Idiot Brother

Leaving 2/27/20

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Leaving 2/28/20

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Leaving 2/29/20

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air

Hulu

Here are the shows and films you can stream on Hulu in February.

Feb. 1

300 (2007)

28 Days Later (2003)

Adam (2019)

All About E (2005)

Bridget Jones Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Earth Girls are Easy (1988)

For Colored Girls (2010)

The Fugitive (1993)

Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)

Ghost (1990)

The Girl King (2015)

Hitch (2005)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Hot Guys with Guns (2013)

John Q (2002)

Judgement Day (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Lord of War (2005)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Ms. Purple (2019)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mimic (1997)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Naz and Maalik (2015)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Precious (2009)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Southie (1999)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Those People (2015)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Where We Go From Here (2019)

Feb. 2

A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Feb. 3

The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Feb. 5

Warrior (2011)

Feb. 6

Lego Masters: Series Premiere (FOX)

Angel of Mine (2019)

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Wrinkles the Clown (2019)

Feb. 7

Into The Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Indebted: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Feb. 9

Alive (2019)

Feb. 10

The Oscars: Special (ABC)

Feb. 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)

For Life: Series Premiere (ABC)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Feb. 13

Mister America (2019)

Feb. 14

High Fidelity: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Other Guy: Complete Season 2 (eOne)

Utopia Falls: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

From Hell (2001)

Racetime (2019)

Radioflash (2019)

Villains (2019)

Feb. 15

28 Hotel Rooms (2012)

American Ultra (2015)

Anchor and Hope (2017)

Monogamy (2010)

Princess Cyd (2017)

Feb. 17

American Idol: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Duncanville: Series Premiere (FOX)

Good Girls: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Feb. 18

Super 8 (2011)

Feb. 19

Getaway (2013)

Available February 22

The Prince (2014)

Feb. 25

The Voice: Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Run the Race (2019)

Feb. 28

After the Wedding (2019)

Amazon Prime Video

Here are all the movies and shows you can watch on Amazon Prime Video in February.

February 1

Beat the Devil (1953)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Buffalo ’66 (1998)

Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Crashing Through Danger (2016)

Dick Tracy (1990)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)

Emergency Landing (2018)

Father Steps Out (1941)

Ghost (1990)

Guess What We Learned In School Today? (1970)

High Voltage (2018)

Judgment Day (1999)

Little Tough Guy (1938)

Lord of War (2005)

Magic Mike (2012)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

North of The Border (2009)

People Are Funny (1946)

Posledniy Bogatyr (2017)

Precious (2009)

Southie (1999)

Taken Heart (2016)

The Big Lift (1950)

The Fabulous Dorseys (1947)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Little Princess (1995)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Counterpart: Seasons 1 and 2

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

February 2

Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral (2019)

February 3

The Cabin in The Woods (2012)

February 4

Jallikattu (2019)

February 5

Warrior (2011)

February 6

Disaster Movie (2008)

February 7

Honey Boy (2019) *Amazon Original Movie

All Or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles *Amazon Original Series

Clifford: Season 1B

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special *Amazon Original series

Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special *Amazon Original Series

February 9

Alive (2019)

February 12

The Farewell (2019)

February 15

American Ultra (2015)

Danger Close (2019)

February 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)

February 18

Super 8 (2011)

February 21

Hunters: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

Ice Princess Lily (2019)

February 25

Run the Race (2019)

Grantchester: Season 4

