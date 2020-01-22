Sure, we might be coming up on the shortest month of the year, but there’s still plenty of time to stream some new movies and TV shows you’ve been looking to catch up on. Read on for our full February 2020 streaming guide.
With the 92nd Oscars hitting this month, it’s a perfect time to dig in and find some great past nominees and winners to watch across Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, including movies like American Beauty, Jerry Maguire, Almost Famous, Wall Street, Lincoln, and District 9. Plus, with the Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves coming in 2021, it’s a perfect time to revisit the Matrix series, as all three movies—The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions—are leaving Netflix on February 29.
Another movie to keep an eye on is Good Time (Netflix on February 11), which is the project the Safdie Brothers made before Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler. This one is just as wild of a ride and shows a different side of new Batman star Robert Pattinson, much in the same way Sandler gives a new type of performance in Gems.
Netflix has some big new shows coming back for new seasons, including Narcos: Mexico Season 2 and Altered Carbon Season 2, with Anthony Mackie taking over for former Men’s Journal cover star Joel Kinnaman as the main character, while Hulu has the TV reboot of High Fidelity starring The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz hitting the streamer. Amazon also has an anticipated new show on the way with Hunters, a Jordan Peele-produced period thriller that follows a group of Nazi hunters in the 1970s starring Al Pacino.
Below, take a look at everything new you can watch on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video in February 2020.
Netflix
Here’s a video look at all the new titles to catch on Netflix this month:
Avail. 2/1/20
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Avail. 2/3/20
Sordo — NETFLIX FILM
Team Kaylie: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 2/4/20
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/5/20
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 2/6/20
Cagaster of an Insect Cage — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 2/7/20
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Horse Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Locke & Key
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Avail. 2/8/20
The Coldest Game
Avail. 2/9/20
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Polaroid
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Avail. 2/11/20
Good Time
CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 2/12/20
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/13/20
Dragon Quest Your Story — NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Blind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/14/20
Cable Girls: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Isi & Ossi — NETFLIX FILM
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 2/15/20
Starship Troopers
Avail. 2/19/20
Chef Show: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/21/20
A Haunted House
Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 2/22/20
Girl On The Third Floor
Avail. 2/23/20
Full Count
Avail. 2/25/20
Every Time I Die
Avail. 2/26/20
I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/27/20
Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 2/28/20
All The Bright Places — NETFLIX FILM
Babylon Berlin: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
Avail. 2/29/20
Jerry Maguire
LAST CALL
Leaving 2/11/20
Clouds of Sils Maria
Leaving 2/14/20
District 9
Leaving 2/15/20
Milk
Operator
Peter Rabbit
Leaving 2/18/20
The 2000s: Season 1
Leaving 2/19/20
Charlotte’s Web
Gangs of New York
The Eighties: Season 1
The Nineties: Season 1
The Seventies: Season 1
Leaving 2/20/20
Lincoln
Leaving 2/21/20
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Leaving 2/26/20
Our Idiot Brother
Leaving 2/27/20
Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
Leaving 2/28/20
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting
Leaving 2/29/20
50/50
American Beauty
Anger Management
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Free Willy
Hustle & Flow
Igor
Layer Cake
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
The Taking of Pelham 123
Up in the Air
Hulu
Here are the shows and films you can stream on Hulu in February.
Feb. 1
300 (2007)
28 Days Later (2003)
Adam (2019)
All About E (2005)
Bridget Jones Diary (2001)
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)
Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)
Buffalo 66 (1998)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
Cherry Pop (2017)
Earth Girls are Easy (1988)
For Colored Girls (2010)
The Fugitive (1993)
Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)
Ghost (1990)
The Girl King (2015)
Hitch (2005)
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)
Hot Guys with Guns (2013)
John Q (2002)
Judgement Day (1999)
The Last Stand (2013)
The Last Warrior (2000)
Liz in September (2014)
Lord of War (2005)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
Margarita with a Straw (2014)
Ms. Purple (2019)
Menace II Society (1993)
Mimic (1997)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)
National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)
National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
Naz and Maalik (2015)
The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
Precious (2009)
Robin Hood (1991)
Say Anything (1989)
Southie (1999)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Those People (2015)
Touched with Fire (2016)
Vegas Vacation (1997)
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Where We Go From Here (2019)
Feb. 2
A Madea Family Funeral (2019)
Feb. 3
The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
Feb. 5
Warrior (2011)
Feb. 6
Lego Masters: Series Premiere (FOX)
Angel of Mine (2019)
David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019)
Disaster Movie (2008)
Wrinkles the Clown (2019)
Feb. 7
Into The Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
Indebted: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
Feb. 9
Alive (2019)
Feb. 10
The Oscars: Special (ABC)
Feb. 12
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)
For Life: Series Premiere (ABC)
Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)
Feb. 13
Mister America (2019)
Feb. 14
High Fidelity: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Other Guy: Complete Season 2 (eOne)
Utopia Falls: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
From Hell (2001)
Racetime (2019)
Radioflash (2019)
Villains (2019)
Feb. 15
28 Hotel Rooms (2012)
American Ultra (2015)
Anchor and Hope (2017)
Monogamy (2010)
Princess Cyd (2017)
Feb. 17
American Idol: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
Duncanville: Series Premiere (FOX)
Good Girls: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
Feb. 18
Super 8 (2011)
Feb. 19
Getaway (2013)
Available February 22
The Prince (2014)
Feb. 25
The Voice: Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
Run the Race (2019)
Feb. 28
After the Wedding (2019)
Amazon Prime Video
Here are all the movies and shows you can watch on Amazon Prime Video in February.
February 1
Beat the Devil (1953)
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
Buffalo ’66 (1998)
Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter (1974)
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
Crashing Through Danger (2016)
Dick Tracy (1990)
Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)
Emergency Landing (2018)
Father Steps Out (1941)
Ghost (1990)
Guess What We Learned In School Today? (1970)
High Voltage (2018)
Judgment Day (1999)
Little Tough Guy (1938)
Lord of War (2005)
Magic Mike (2012)
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)
North of The Border (2009)
People Are Funny (1946)
Posledniy Bogatyr (2017)
Precious (2009)
Southie (1999)
Taken Heart (2016)
The Big Lift (1950)
The Fabulous Dorseys (1947)
The Last Stand (2013)
The Little Princess (1995)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Touched with Fire (2016)
Counterpart: Seasons 1 and 2
Escape at Dannemora: Season 1
February 2
Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral (2019)
February 3
The Cabin in The Woods (2012)
February 4
Jallikattu (2019)
February 5
Warrior (2011)
February 6
Disaster Movie (2008)
February 7
Honey Boy (2019) *Amazon Original Movie
All Or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles *Amazon Original Series
Clifford: Season 1B
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special *Amazon Original series
Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special *Amazon Original Series
February 9
Alive (2019)
February 12
The Farewell (2019)
February 15
American Ultra (2015)
Danger Close (2019)
February 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)
February 18
Super 8 (2011)
February 21
Hunters: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series
Ice Princess Lily (2019)
February 25
Run the Race (2019)
Grantchester: Season 4
