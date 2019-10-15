“The first rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club.” It’s been 20 years since that now-iconic line hit the big screen, launching what has become one of the most-quoted movies of all-time. Director David Fincher adapted author Chuck Palahniuk’s novel into the movie, and after two decades it still is making an impact on the industry. Fincher is one of the top directors in Hollywood—and he’s flexed his muscles on Netflix with Mindhunter—while Brad Pitt and Edward Norton both are going strong with big movies in 2019 with Pitt’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn. But if you ask people about Norton, Fincher, or Pitt today, chances are the conversation will come back around to Fight Club. With the Fight Club anniversary hitting 20 years old in 2019, we’re looking back at a few things you might not know about the making of the film.