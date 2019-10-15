Edward Norton Actually Hit Brad Pitt At Least Once

While visiting The Tonight Show to promote his film Motherless Brooklyn, Edward Norton spoke about the 20-year anniversary of Fight Club. Norton discussed working on one of the early scenes of the film with Pitt and how Fincher coached him to actually hit his co-star: “It’s the first punch of the movie, and I hit him in the ear,” Norton said. “[David] Fincher came up to me and said ‘hit him’, connect with him somewhere. And I hit him in the ear, and [Brad] says in the film, he goes: ‘Ow! Why the ear?!?’…That was real.”