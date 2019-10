Russell Crowe Was Considered for the Brad Pitt Role

While Brad Pitt gave what is now considered an iconic performance in Fight Club, he wasn’t the first person looked at for the role. Russell Crowe was considered as an option. Crowe met with one of the producers, but eventually, Pitt was chosen for the role, according to Sharon Waxman’s book Rebels on the Backlot: Six Maverick Directors and How They Conquered the Hollywood Studio System.