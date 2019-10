The Actors Actually Learned Soapmaking for the Film

Along with training in boxing, martial arts, and grappling for the fight scenes, Edward Norton and Brad Pitt also learned another skill for the film: soapmaking. Making soap played a part in the story of the film, so the duo went to work and sharpened up on those skills too: “The truth is, we probably spent more time learning to make soap than we did training for anything,” Norton said.