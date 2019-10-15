The Crew Used UFC and MMA as Inspiration for the Fight Scenes

In a movie like Fight Club, there were, of course, many fights. Fincher and the production team took inspiration for the fights and the blood in those scenes from mixed martial arts and the UFC, which was in its early days when the movie was being made. As author Brian Raftery writes in his book Best. Movie. Year. Ever.: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen:

“There was also, of course, a good amount of blood. Before filming, Fincher and the cast had studied tapes featuring the low-budget, frills-free brawls put on by Ultimate Fighting Championship, a company launched in the early nineties. ‘It was so raw,’ Fincher said. ‘You see someone get hit with the palm of somebody else’s hand, and their nose just moves over like an inch and a half across their face.’”