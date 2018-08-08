The almost seven years that Chivers served in the Marines, including the Gulf War, no doubt attribute his distinct ability to connect with soldiers and to tell their stories. In 2014, however, he tried to leave the war beat, having tired of studying violence. But “it’s hard to rinse this stuff out of your head,” he says, and he believed that he had to document what these young men endured. Chivers has pulled back some, though; he now runs a small commercial-fishing operation in Rhode Island, in addition to reporting. At 53, he says he plans to spend his 60s on the ocean “living largely without the fucking internet or the phone, in a rhythm of provision and labor, and not having to think about this shit.”

Even so, The Fighters will stand as an essential record of Americans in combat in the years following September 11, much as A.J. Liebling’s The Road Back to Paris or Michael Herr’s Dispatches did for servicemen of the past. But with the effects of the wars still playing out and Americans still deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq, Chivers has little hope that these men’s stories will change U.S. policy or how the Pentagon conducts campaigns. “History tells us not to expect that,” he says.