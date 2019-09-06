New Action-Packed ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals the Next Mission

Jack Ryan and his team of CIA agents have a new mission. For Jack Ryan Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, John Krasinski’s analyst-turned-operative is heading to South America to investigate a case with global implications.

Ryan, his boss, James Greer (Wendell Pierce), and two new characters—German intelligence agent Harriet Baumann (Noomi Rapace) and CIA field officer Mike November (Michael Kelly)—are tasked with finding out who’s behind an illegal shipment of arms in the Venezuelan jungle. A conspiracy arises involving Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Reyes (Jordi Molla).

The first season took place mostly in Washington D.C. and the Middle East. For the new season, Ryan and his team will travel to Russia, Venezuela, and the UK.

Here’s a look at the Jack Ryan Season 2 trailer:

Season 2 of Jack Ryan will be released on November 1 on Amazon Prime Video.