First Look: Andy Samberg’s Latest Film ‘Palm Springs’

Let’s face it: 2020 has been a tough year. But when the going gets rough, finding a mental escape is essential. Cue Andy Samberg, starring in the upcoming movie Palm Springs.

Palm Springs is written by Andy Siara, directed by Max Barbakow, and will premiere July 10, exclusively on Hulu. Featuring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti—along with J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher—Palm Springs tells the story of a happenstance meeting between Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti) during a wedding weekend in the California desert. After an interesting day together, the two find themselves stuck in a precarious situation—think Bill Murray in “Groundhog Day”—where they are stuck in a constant time loop and relive the same day over and over again…with no escape in sight.



While Nyles seems content with his recurring existence, Sarah clearly is not. The two must work together to break the incessant loop and as you can imagine, hilarity ensues.

After the past few months of COVID-19 precautions, most of us can relate to the feeling of being stuck in a time loop and all of us could use a laugh. Palm Springs is here to do just that. And with movie theaters still shut down across the country, curling up on the couch with a cold beverage and hot popcorn is the perfect way to soak in the summer movie vibes.

Take a couple minutes from your work day and get a sneak peek at this lighthearted summer flick.

