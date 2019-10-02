



There’s an urgent mission to save the future in the new Terminator: Dark Fate trailer. The extended look at the film teases a number of big action sequences in the movie, including a battle between Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor and Gabriel Luna’s new Terminator villain—on a bridge that looks very explosive nonetheless.

In the new flick, the story picks up years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, when Grace (Mackenzie Davis), a soldier-cyborg hybrid is sent back in time to protect Daniella “Dani” Ramos (Natalia Reyes) for reasons we don’t quite know yet. When Dani and Grace are tracked down by Luna’s Rev-9 Terminator, they’re saved by Connor, who enlists her old friend, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800, to help protect them.

Here’s a look at the new extended trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate:

Original Terminator and T2 director James Cameron helped shape the story with Dark Fate director Tim Miller (Deadpool), and they’re hoping the franchise will get back on track since the previous sequels didn’t connect with fans. This time around, Hamilton and Schwarzenegger are reuniting on-screen decades after starring in Judgement Day together.

Terminator: Dark Fate will hit screens on November 1, 2019.