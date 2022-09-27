For Jon Torres, The Secret To Success Is To Always Keep Learning

Written in partnership with Digital Nod

The most successful business figures place great value in constant learning. Learning is a lifelong activity that doesn’t end in a classroom. Not to mention there is a big difference between academia and a real-world education. Jon Torres knows this very well as he encourages others to learn at all times and offers an excellent resource to do exactly that.

Immigrating to the United States when he was just 10 years old, Jon Torres had to learn a new language and culture as he grew up in Sonoma County. This was part of his real-world education as he eventually earned a degree in business management with a focus on web-based entrepreneurship from CSU. Now it was time for Torres to couple his formal and real-world education to fulfill his entrepreneurial plans.

Even during college, Torres was known for his business endeavors. These included a pedicab business, phone repair business, branding agency, and even a roommate-matching service! Torres’ unique major showed him the path to earn lucrative income by combining his passion for branding and visual design with a strong interest in digital marketing. Today, Torres is a leading figure in affiliate marketing. His website jontorres.com is an educational resource in itself as it shows people how to generate passive income streams through affiliate links within their own digital advertising.

Not only is Torres a sought-after consultant to create an effective online advertising strategy for organizations, he also teaches businesses how to use their growing digital footprint to scale the company. Torres credits constant learning as the key to his success. By helping a wide array of clients with varying needs, he has developed a greater sense of the extensive range of modern business models.

Torres has also identified a pattern among businesses that were struggling the most with their online presence: a lack of knowledge. He emphasizes the importance of learning and exploring for a business to be successful. It is this passion for knowledge that has led Torres to create a website that doubles as an affiliate marketing course. Comprising a comprehensive step-by-step guide and other instructional modules, Torres has provided a platform for fledgling and established businesses to generate passive revenue through affiliate marketing.

Knowledge truly is power, something Jon Torres learned from a very young age. Now he is out to share his knowledge and gain even more as he shows businesses what they can gain by never stopping learning. After all, you just need to remove one small letter to realize that learning does in fact equal earning.

