Start your engines, Ford v Ferrari is coming. Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in this auto racing drama that follows the rivalry between Ford and Ferrari as the American company tries to take down the dominant Italian force at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. As you can see in the first trailer, there are lots of fast cars, big crashes, and some very cool sunglasses. This is one of the movies you shouldn’t miss in 2019 when it hits theaters.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ford v Ferrari.