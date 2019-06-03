Get ready to ride hard in the first Ford v. Ferrari trailer. Christian Bale and Matt Damon star in the racing-focused film, which follows a team of engineers and drivers tasked to take down Ferrari in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. Director James Mangold, who last made Logan with Hugh Jackman, is directing the film.

Bale stars as driver Ken Miles, while Damon plays Carroll Shelby, who was pushed by Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) and Lee Iacocca (Jon Bernthal) to design a Ford car that could win the race over the dominant Ferrari with Miles behind the wheel. The trailer has some incredible shots of the racetrack and the drama that was taking place off the road behind the scenes.

From car crashes to Miles behind the wheel pushing major speed, to Ford getting taken for a hilarious ride by Shelby, the trailer packs in a great look at the film. Check out the trailer:

Ford v. Ferrari will be released on November 15, 2019.