Life is just a video game for Ryan Reynolds in the new film Free Guy—literally. As the first trailer for the Shawn Levy-directed film depicts, Reynolds’ Guy is just that: a guy in the background of a video game trying to live a normal life as chaos, bank robberies, explosions, and gun fights happen around him.

The film takes place partly inside of an open world video game called Free City that’s a lot like the game worlds of Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite. But when some new code from the video game developers, Milly (Jodie Comer) and Keys (Joe Keery), gets brought into the game, Guy becomes aware he’s a non-player character and starts to become a hero himself.

When Reynolds debuted the first footage of the film at New York Comic-Con, he said that he hadn’t “been this fully immersed and engaged in something since Deadpool.” He also revealed that Guy’s bank teller character gets robbed 17 times a day and finally realizes something isn’t quite normal about his existence—which puts the entire game itself in danger.

The action in the trailer looks absolutely wild, basically showing what it would really look like if GTA took place in real life. Here’s the Free Guy trailer:

Free Guy will be released on July 3, 2020

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!