‘Friends’ Episodes Are Coming to Theaters for Sitcom’s 25th Anniversary

The end of summer will be a little more bearable with Friends hitting theaters on Sept. 23, Sept. 28, and Oct. 2, Entertainment Weekly reports. To celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, 12 episodes will play in more than 1,000 theaters across the U.S. (four per night).

The episodes have been digitally remastered from 35mm camera negative to 4K, EW reports, and there will be exclusive interviews as well as some never-before-seen footage.

Want to catch Friends in theaters? Here’s the breakdown:

Night 1 : Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out

: Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out Night 2 : The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After, The One With The Embryos

Night 3: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High

If you want to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry hit Central Perk on the silver screen, nab tickets at fathomevents.com

General public ticket sales begin on Aug. 16.