Cosmo’s 365 Naughty Nights GET IT!

With this game in the house, there is a seemingly neverending selection of romantic escapades you can go on with your partner to make it for a very steamy holiday.

Get It: Pick up the Cosmo’s 365 Naughty Nights ($10 with coupon code TAKE45; was $13) at Adam and Eve

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!