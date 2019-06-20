Even though Game of Thrones is coming to an end, HBO isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet. The network has put a Game of Thrones prequel series into production that will delve into the history of the world of Westeros, “thousands of years” before the events of the original, record-breaking series.

Game of Thrones has grown into a worldwide phenomenon for HBO, which is one reason why the network wanted to keep telling stories within this world. So while fans might be sad to see the stories of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) end, there will be some brand new characters to follow in the coming years. HBO has given a pilot order to the prequel series, which will shoot sometime in Spring 2019.

The network was previously developing five different prequel series for Game of Thrones at the same time—and according to author George R.R. Martin, it’s possible more prequel series could come down the line—but for now, there’s only one officially moving forward.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Game of Thrones prequel.