George R.R. Martin Just Revealed These 5 New Facts

George R.R. Martin spoke with Entertainment Weekly and revealed 5 new facts about the prequel series that have not yet been revealed. Here’s what he had to say:

-Westeros Has A Lot More Kingdoms—Maybe 100: “We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon’s Conquest,” Martin told EW. “But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that’s the era we’re talking about here.”

-The Starks Will Be There—As Will Direwolves: “The Starks will definitely be there,” Martin said. “Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it. There are things like direwolves and mammoths.”

-The Lannisters Won’t Have Casterly Rock When the Show Starts: “The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar,” Martin said. “It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones.”

-The Title Might Be “The Longest Night”: “I heard a suggestion that it could be called The Longest Night, which is a variant I wouldn’t mind,” he says. “That would be pretty good.”

-The Cast is a “True Ensemble”: “I hesitate to use the word ‘lead,’” Martin said. “As you know for Game of Thrones, we never even nominated anybody for lead actress or lead actor [during awards season] until recently; it was always for supporting [categories] because the show is such an ensemble. I think that will be true for this show too. We don’t have leads so much as a large ensemble cast.”