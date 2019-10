Here’s the Time Period When the Prequel Takes Place

George R.R. Martin spoke about the show in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, and clarified when it takes place: “It’s closer to 5,000 years [before GoT],” said Martin. “Westeros is a very different place. There’s no King’s Landing. There’s no Iron Throne.” So this one is going WAY, WAYYY back into Westerosi history.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!