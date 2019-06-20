Here’s What the Show Will Be About

After putting multiple GoT prequel series into development, HBO decided to move forward with one, giving a pilot order to the project that was developed by writer Jane Goldman, which was co-created by George R.R. Martin, according to Variety.

The series will take place “thousands of years before” the events shown on Game of Thrones, so don’t expect to see Jon Snow or Tyrion Lannister show up. The series “chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend–it’s not the story we think we know.”