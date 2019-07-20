#new 📸| Naomi Watts on the set of #GameOfThrones prequel "Bloodmoon"

(shared by kiaruzz91_ on Instagram) — naomi watts source (@nwattsource) July 14, 2019

With the prequel now shooting, some set photos have come out from people near the set. Check out a look at Naomi Watts in full costume, and potentially a new house sigil on the boats in these set photos.

Only shortly before sunset the prop boat came out of the grotto again to go back to the production’s second base in the port of Gaeta. This time the boat’s crew was in costume and the banner (which might be an early Stark one?) revealed. #Bloodmoon #Gaeta pic.twitter.com/WYRFn3aJMT — GoTlike Locations (@GoTlikeLocation) July 15, 2019

