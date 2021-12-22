Get $80 Off of nugs.net Streaming For The Whole Year

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There is nothing like going to a concert. Seeing an act you love or an act you’re interested in, letting the vibes of the crowd carry you off into a feeling of profound artistic ecstasy is something else. But sometimes you just can’t make it out to the show or you’re just not feeling like dealing with crowds. That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on concerts though. You can sign up for nugs.net to get the experience right from home.

There are many music services these days, but nugs.net is one of our favorites because of what it specializes in. That specialty allows you to download and stream live performances. When you sign up for this service, you will be able to stream the concert you want online or offline. And the best thing of all is that the quality of the audio is hard to beat. It’ll be like you are right there in the middle of it all with the rollicking crowd.

Luckily, the audio from nugs.net is of such a high quality that you will feel like you’ve been transported right up against the stage. Each concert is taken from the Official Soundboards, so you’re getting it right from the source. This isn’t like some bootleg show that gets passed around amongst fans where the audio is crushed and aurally unappealing.

The sound in the basic plan is quite immersive and easy on the ears. But when you sign up for the HiFi Streaming plan, the quality of the music is going to be exponentially higher. That sound quality being MQA 24 Bit Audio which will really blow your hair back like it was right up against the amp with a wicked guitar solo leveling the place. But with the proper equipment, you’ll get the 360 Reality Audio option which will really make it feel like you are down on the floor with the crowd.

Audio isn’t the only thing you’ll get with a subscription to nugs.net, it also comes with the ability to watch the concerts too, as these concerts are recorded at a high quality that you would normally only see on special concert movie releases. But with a subscription to the immensely affordable service that is nugs.net, you can kick back on the couch and stream on your TV or computer, or phone with ease.

When we say that nugs.net is affordable, we mean it. Regular retail price comes in at $12.99 a month ($130 for the yearly option) for the Premium Plan or $24.99 a month for the HiFi Plan, you will be spending significantly less than the price of most concert tickets to enjoy live shows from home. But with the deal that is going on now until January 11th, 2022, you can see even bigger savings.

From now until January 11th, 2022, you can get the yearly subscription for the Premium Plan for a big discount. Instead of $130 a year, you will get it for $50 for the year. A value like this is hard to come by and is hard to beat. For any of you music fans out there, this is the kind of service you guys will love to spend the money on.

For new users and old alike, this offer is available now and is hard to pass up. Even harder when you find out that a portion of the proceeds of this deal will go to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. So when you do yourself a favor by signing up for nugs.net, you’ll be doing someone else a big favor. Charity is a big part of the holiday season and you can do your part right now.

nugs.net is the kind of service we wish we had back in our youth. No more missing out on concerts. For a price so low that many concerts don’t even sell tickets that cheap, you can get a yearly subscription to nugs.net so you can enjoy concerts from home. After being away from concerts for so long, we could all use a little rhythmic magic in our lives.

Get It: Pick up a yearly subscription to Nugs ($50; was $130) today

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men

Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

21 Best Gifts For Men Who Love to Sleep and Relax at Home

21 Fitness Gifts for Fitness-Focused Men Starting at Just $6

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Practical Gifts – Starting at Just $9

21 Gifts For Kids Who Have Everything This Holiday Season

The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men

The 22 Best Wellness Gifts for Health Fanatic Men

21 Gifts for Men Who Say They Don’t Want Anything

23 Stylish Gift Ideas for Fashionable Men

18 Gifts for Men That Cost Less Than $25

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Gifts for Dad – Starting at Just $9

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!