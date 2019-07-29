John Krasinski is back for another mission in Jack Ryan. The first trailer for Season 2 of the Amazon Prime series has been released. This time, the action is moving to South America after the first season followed Ryan and his team on a case in the Middle East.

The action-packed trailer shows off some of the trouble Karasinski’s Ryan will get into as he “confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America.” The show has already been picked up for a third season, so while Ryan obviously will make it out of this action alive, he’ll be dealing with some major drama along the way.

Wendell Pierce returns as Ryan’s boss James Greer, while Noomi Rapace joins the cast as a German intelligence agent, along with Michael Kelly, who will be playing a CIA field officer. Krasinski trained for the first season of the show with a former commando in the British Royal Navy, and based on this trailer, it looks like he sharpened up on those skills for Season 2.

Check out the trailer:

Jack Ryan Season 2 doesn’t have an official release date yet, but Amazon has it set for later in 2019.