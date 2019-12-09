The Ghostbusters are back. Well, at least some of their relatives are. The first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is here, bringing a continuation to the franchise with new characters that are directly connected to the original Ghostbusters team.

The new film follows a family, mother Callie (Carrie Coon) and her kids, Trevor and Phoebe (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace), having to leave New York City after getting evicted. The trio are moving to the “middle of nowhere” to a farmhouse in Summerville, Oklahoma they inherited from their grandfather. It turns out that their grandpa was one of the original Ghostbusters, Egon (the late Harold Ramis), and he’s left the family some of the old Ghostbusters equipment—including a ghost trap and the classic Ecto-1 car.

When the kids bring some of the equipment to school, their Ghostbusters-obsessed teacher Mr. Grooberson, played by Paul Rudd, gives them an education on just who the Ghostbusters were. “There hasn’t been a ghost sighting in 30 years,” he tells them—and of course, soon enough, when the town experiences a series of unexplained earthquakes, the kids dig deep and find something mysterious—and it involves ghosts and monsters.

Here’s a look at the Ghostbusters trailer:

The film has major connections to the first two films of the franchise, as it’s directed by Jason Reitman, the son of the original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, and both Bill Murray and Dan Ackroyd, plus Ernie Hudson, have been confirmed for small roles in the film.

Here’s a look at the poster for the film:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released on July 10, 2020.

