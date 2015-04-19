Giants WR Sterling Shepard on Having a McDonald’s McDelivery Night In With Uber Eats and How He Trains

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is learning how to have the perfect night in. While Shepard and his wife, model Chanel Iman, enjoy a night out on the town, they now are spending more nights at home now that they have their first child Cali—and another baby on the way. One of the ways they’re doing that is with the McDelivery Night In with Uber Eats.

“When we stay in, we’re big on Netflix and we’ll relax and watch a movie—and order some McDelivery with Uber Eats,” Shepard said. “Sometimes it gets a little hectic with Cali running around, but having the delivery makes things so easy. I love McDonald’s. I used to get McDonald’s after every single high school gam; I’m a big double cheeseburger guy, large fries and large drink. Can’t go wrong with that.”

Staying in just got sweeter w/ #McDelivery Night In this Thurs, 9/19! 🎉Order your favs w/ @UberEats to get free swag starting @ 5pm local time, while supplies last with $10 min purchase. pic.twitter.com/Zmq9GzccE3 — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) September 16, 2019

Starting September 19, people can hang out at home and order some McDelivery using Uber Eats, and beginning at 5 p.m. on that day, if they spend at least $10 on McDelivery from participating locations can get the chance to claim a free choice of McDonald’s clothing or accessories with their order of food.

Shepard was out to support the upcoming McDelivery Night In earlier this week in New York City, showing off the new McDelivery Night In Line of clothing and making sure everyone knows how they can get a delivery of their own with Uber Eats.

“It’s all about comfort and making things easy,” Shepard said. “Uber Eats is teaming up with McDonald’s to do McDelivery, and it’s all about being in the comfort of your home and making it more convenient for you. It launches September 19, and after 5 p.m. you can get a McDelivery and a chance to win some of the McDonald’s collection pieces.”

#McDelivery Night In is here! Let’s cook up some 🍟🍔 and 🛋. Tonight only—order your @McDonalds faves and get limited edition swag while supplies last. → https://t.co/0v59nSlSZI pic.twitter.com/EbOuV8em4x — Uber Eats (@UberEats) September 19, 2019

That new McDelivery Night In line of clothing has some great selections, including a white t-shirt with the McDonald’s fries logo on it, various shorts with different McDonald’s logos and burger/fries prints on them, the hooded sesame blanket, comfy socks in various styles with burgers, fries and McDonald’s-colored stripes, McDonald’s-colored striped shirt, comfy slippers, among other options as well. The line also features other accessories like scrunchies and playing cards, all with McDonald’s themes on them. (Check out the full rundown of the clothing and options here from McDonald’s.)

For Shepard, he had a few favorites from the line that he recommends for a perfect night in with your McDelivery from Uber Eats: “One of my favorites is the blanket hoodie,” Shepard said. “It’s dope they put a hoodie on it, it’s great and I love that one. I got to try it on and it was super comfy. Some of the shorts are awesome as well and worth checking out.”

As for his play on the field, while Shepard has been out with an injury, he’s primed and ready to come back because of how he prepares in the offseason. Shepard told us earlier about his offseason training, including some of the ways he trains to stay agile and physical on the field for the Giants.

–I’m constantly just in the gym in the offseason,” Shepard said. “I’ll do a lot of different things in my training like core work and agility. I also like single-leg workouts, squats, lunges, step ups and that kind of stuff. I focus on staying in the best shape I can. I’ve learned how important it is to take care of your body, so I’ll get massages and make sure I’m staying flexible.”

As mentioned above, the McDelivery Night In with Uber Eats and the McDonald’s line of clothing kick off on September 19 at 5 p.m. Check here for more info on the line and how you can get some with your Uber Eats order.