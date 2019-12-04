Gift Guide 2019: Movies and Streaming

Amazon Prime Video GET IT!

Much like Netflix, most people you know probably have Amazon Prime Video. They may not know it, since it comes with Amazon Prime. But if they don’t have it, this is too good a gift to pass up. Not only do they get access too tons of movies and shows, original or otherwise, but they get access to free two day shipping from Amazon. That’ll certainly make shopping for the holidays easier for them next year.

Get It: Pick up Amazon Prime Video (plans starting at $13 a month) here

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!