Gift Guide 2019: Movies and Streaming

Bad Boys I & II 4K UHD GET IT!

There is a new Michael Bay movie coming out this month (6 Underground) and a new Bad Boys movie coming out next month. So get this two pack that will allow you to refresh your memory on the adventures of Mike and Marcus while giving you a peak into the mind of Michael Bay with two of the purest distillations of his mind. The over the top Bayhem has never been so clear or loud.

Get It: Pick up the Bad Boys I & II 4K UHD ($25) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!