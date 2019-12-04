Gift Guide 2019: Movies and Streaming

Batman Returns 4K UHD GET IT!

This may not be the Bat movie to kick start his cinematic dominance (that came in 89), but this is the best one before Nolan came to Gotham. It’s a weird, wild movie that has never been matched in it’s singular vision. And as Tim Burton was want to do back in his heyday, it is a visual feast. Only 4K is able to bring it to life the way it was meant to.

Get It: Pick up the Batman Returns 4K UHD ($25) at Amazon

