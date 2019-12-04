Gift Guide 2019: Movies and Streaming

Creed 4K UHD GET IT!

There are 6 Rocky movies that are all pretty much worthwhile, but Rocky didn’t retire in 2006. He’s still going but as a supporting player this time in the amazing legacy sequel about Apollo Creeds son trying to wrestle with and make his own legacy. This is one of the best movies of the 21st Century and stands toe to toe with the original Rocky.

