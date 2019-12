Criterion Channel GET IT!

One of the most well known secrets about streaming apps is that they usually don’t have the best collection of older movies. By older, that means before the year 2000. But with this amazing service, there are tons of older movies and foreign flicks and just generally hard to find movies.

Get It: Pick up Criterion Channel (plans starting at $11 a month) here

