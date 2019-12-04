Gift Guide 2019: Movies and Streaming

Eddie Murphy has made a big comeback this year by starring in a biopic for Netflix called Dolemite Is My Name, which is about the star/creator of this movie (Rudy Ray Moore) and the making of this movie in the face of adversity. A landmark piece of black cinema, this is one of the best movies to watch with a group of friends to just enjoy a wild time. Enjoy a raucous double feature with this and the new Eddie movie that is sure to get him awards love.

