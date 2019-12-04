Gift Guide 2019: Movies and Streaming

Dunkirk 4K UHD GET IT!

Want to continue the Nolan run? Pick this disc up, since it may very well be his best movie. It’s one of the best War movies ever, truly getting you into the minds of those that are in the midst of a warzone. And it was all shot on IMAX, so the 4K disc is one of the best looking discs you could possibly pick up. It’s truly immersive.

Get It: Pick up Dunkirk 4K UHD ($15) at Amazon

