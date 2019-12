Godzilla: King of the Monsters 4K UHD GET IT!

Godzilla had a new movie made in America this year and it is a blast. Just monster mayhem cranked to 11. And it’s a stunning looking movie. So of course you are gonna want to watch this bad boy in 4K. That’s the only way to properly watch this insanity.

Get It: Pick up Godzilla: King of the Monsters 4K UHD ($27) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!