Gift Guide 2019: Movies and Streaming

Godzilla: The Showa Era Films Blu-Ray Collection GET IT!

Godzilla is an icon because of guy loves to watch a big chonky lizard destroy buildings and other monsters. But like most movies from East Asia, his movies usually don’t get good releases in America. But Criterion has done the lords work by collecting his first 15 adventures in this stunning collection. Enjoy Godzilla’s handiwork a collection that is deserving of his behemoth status.

Get It: Pick up the Godzilla: The Showa Era Films Blu-Ray Collection ($112; was $224) at Amazon

