Gift Guide 2019: Movies and Streaming

Gremlins 4K UHD GET IT!

Everybody loves to watch some holiday classics during the season. No matter what, you just get into the mood. Some folks like to stray off the beaten path, and there is not many wild holiday movies like Gremlins. A little bit Christmas movie, a little bit monster movies, and a good heaping of Looney Tunes, this classic has endured for a reason. And in 4K, you can enjoy the adorability of Gizmo like never before.

Get It: Pick up the Gremlins 4K UHD ($15) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!